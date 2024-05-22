Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Roblox were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 19.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Roblox by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Stock Down 3.1 %

Roblox stock opened at $32.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.51. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The company had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RBLX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 5,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $164,241.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,310.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 359,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 5,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $164,241.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,310.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,608 shares of company stock valued at $10,730,094 in the last 90 days. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

