ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.79 and last traded at $27.86. 24,415 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 11,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.06.

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $63.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.04.

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Company Profile

The Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (HTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a proprietary index of global health care technology companies. HTEC was launched on Jun 25, 2019 and is managed by ROBO Global.

