ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.79 and last traded at $27.86. 24,415 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 11,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.06.
ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
The company has a market capitalization of $63.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.04.
ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Company Profile
The Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (HTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a proprietary index of global health care technology companies. HTEC was launched on Jun 25, 2019 and is managed by ROBO Global.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- AutoZone Pulling Back Into the Buy Zone
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- How to Invest in NASDAQ: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Buy the Dip in Palo Alto Networks; Analysts Raise Targets
Receive News & Ratings for ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.