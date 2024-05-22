Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Receives C$6.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.60.

Several research analysts recently commented on RSI shares. Desjardins raised Rogers Sugar from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

RSI opened at C$5.78 on Friday. Rogers Sugar has a 12 month low of C$4.96 and a 12 month high of C$6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$739.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.14, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.72%.

In related news, Director Donald Jewell acquired 40,000 shares of Rogers Sugar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.18 per share, with a total value of C$207,200.00. In other Rogers Sugar news, Director Donald Jewell bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.18 per share, with a total value of C$207,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Martin Levesque purchased 20,000 shares of Rogers Sugar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.17 per share, with a total value of C$103,400.00. Insiders bought a total of 62,370 shares of company stock valued at $323,050 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

