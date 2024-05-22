Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives $82.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.50.

ROKU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 12,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $798,741.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,237.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.96 per share, for a total transaction of $511,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $511,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Charles Collier sold 12,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $798,741.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,751 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,835 over the last 90 days. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Roku by 35.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Roku by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.08. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $52.30 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Roku will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

