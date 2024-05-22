Roth CH Acquisition (NASDAQ:USCT) Stock Price Down 12.3%

Roth CH Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:USCT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 12.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86. 24,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 57,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

Roth CH Acquisition Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92.

Institutional Trading of Roth CH Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Roth CH Acquisition stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:USCT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 0.83% of Roth CH Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

About Roth CH Acquisition

Roth CH Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on businesses in the advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, automation, data security, energy storage and power management, financial technology, industrial software, Internet of Things, microelectronics, robotics, and wireless communications equipment sectors.

