Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Coverage Initiated at Capital One Financial

Analysts at Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.64% from the stock’s previous close.

RBRK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

NYSE:RBRK opened at $35.40 on Monday. Rubrik has a 1 year low of $31.96 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

