Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.64% from the stock’s previous close.

RBRK has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

Rubrik Trading Down 1.9 %

About Rubrik

Rubrik stock opened at $35.40 on Monday. Rubrik has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

