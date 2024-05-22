Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research cut Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. Ryan Specialty has a twelve month low of $39.44 and a twelve month high of $56.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 101.89 and a beta of 0.58.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAN. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,041,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,624,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,647,000 after acquiring an additional 244,490 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,090,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,706,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 79,478 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

