Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Shares of Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Free Report) dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.87. Approximately 158,461 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,347,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

Safe & Green Stock Down 7.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.06.

Safe & Green Company Profile

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. designs and modifies code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built modules for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and convert heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into SGBlocks, which are green building blocks for construction.

