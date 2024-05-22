Sandfire Resources (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Shares Up 2.7%

Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.75 and last traded at $6.75. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 31,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.
Sandfire Resources Trading Up 2.7 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03.
Sandfire Resources Company Profile
