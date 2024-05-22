SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $252.25.

SBAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $255.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

In other news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,601,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 159,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $198.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.15. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $183.64 and a 1-year high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

