Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.52

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.52 and last traded at $36.50, with a volume of 33681 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.43.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 94,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

