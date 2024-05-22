SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT) Stock Price Down 1.7%

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 65 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 65 ($0.83). Approximately 1,042,513 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,921,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.10 ($0.84).

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £708.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,250.00 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 60.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 60.82.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a GBX 1.56 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s payout ratio is -30,000.00%.

About SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

