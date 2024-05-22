Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Shoe Carnival in a report released on Monday, May 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Shoe Carnival’s current full-year earnings is $2.65 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Shoe Carnival’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $280.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.30 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Shoe Carnival’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SCVL. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Williams Trading raised Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shoe Carnival Stock Performance

Shoe Carnival stock opened at $34.41 on Wednesday. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.57.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shoe Carnival

In other news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 2,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $80,078.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,106 shares in the company, valued at $652,640.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 2,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $80,078.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,640.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl N. Scibetta sold 5,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $191,961.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,829.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoe Carnival

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 83,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 11,559 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 60.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 83,860 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

