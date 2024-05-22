Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,802,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,382,000 after buying an additional 1,948,485 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 289.7% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 976,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,302,000 after acquiring an additional 725,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 3,199.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 728,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,283,000 after purchasing an additional 706,162 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,194,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,679,000 after purchasing an additional 505,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 224.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 468,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,052,000 after purchasing an additional 324,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $52.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.15 and a 52 week high of $56.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day moving average of $49.74.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 17.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.82%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.