Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $869,000 Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,417,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,072,235,000 after buying an additional 120,302 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,052,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,390,000 after purchasing an additional 135,861 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,104,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,653,000 after buying an additional 77,319 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,088,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,440,000 after buying an additional 538,636 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.9% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 548,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,558,000 after buying an additional 15,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $231.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.19. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $174.22 and a fifty-two week high of $239.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.31.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.86 by $2.32. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 36.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 3.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on RNR shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.00.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

See Also

