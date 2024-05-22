Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $936,000 Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 9.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Leidos by 10.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 0.8% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Leidos Trading Up 0.6 %

LDOS opened at $150.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.78, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.62 and its 200-day moving average is $119.89. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.91 and a 1-year high of $150.35.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. Leidos’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Leidos

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.