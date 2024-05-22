Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $948,000 Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,157 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Masco by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.15.

Masco Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE MAS opened at $69.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Masco Co. has a one year low of $47.66 and a one year high of $78.94.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Masco’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,703,076.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,765.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $385,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,703,076.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,765.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,762 shares of company stock worth $6,337,597 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.