Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,931 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $274,773,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,421,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,781,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992,226 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,584 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 844.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,160,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,977 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.14. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on KEY. Argus raised their price target on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

