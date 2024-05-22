Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 155,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,020,000 after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $1,280,000. Sunesis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 393.1% during the 4th quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC now owns 22,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 18,210 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 85,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,502,000 after acquiring an additional 17,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.3 %

MAA opened at $136.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $158.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 123.27%.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,057,103.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,807 shares of company stock valued at $353,955. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mid-America Apartment Communities

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.