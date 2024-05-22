Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 15.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,528,000 after buying an additional 1,440,857 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Jabil during the third quarter worth about $124,319,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Jabil in the third quarter worth about $57,818,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 72,212.5% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 289,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,850,000 after purchasing an additional 288,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,111,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,577,000 after buying an additional 249,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $406,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,874,159.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,100,023.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,687.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $406,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,874,159.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,877 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,383 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of JBL opened at $117.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.63 and a 1-year high of $156.94.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Jabil had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 39.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.75%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

