Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $433,186,000 after acquiring an additional 62,313 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 184.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,154,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,651 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,090,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,633,000 after purchasing an additional 57,546 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7,720.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 983,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,485,000 after buying an additional 971,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 889,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,664,000 after buying an additional 176,027 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $745,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,381. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 3,800 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.56, for a total value of $807,728.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,627.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $745,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,381. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,454 shares of company stock worth $3,283,219. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

JBHT stock opened at $159.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.70 and a 12-month high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.31). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 27.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $209.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.24.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

