Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $74.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $67.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SHOP. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Shopify from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Shopify from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Shopify from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.06.

NYSE SHOP opened at $57.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $73.49 billion, a PE ratio of -335.47, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.20. Shopify has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $91.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 1.8% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 100.1% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Shopify by 2.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 8.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,521,000 after acquiring an additional 18,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Shopify by 27.8% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

