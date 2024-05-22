Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Knights Group (LON:KGH)

Knights Group (LON:KGH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Knights Group Trading Down 0.6 %
KGH stock opened at GBX 155 ($1.97) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.37, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 128.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 118.89. Knights Group has a 52 week low of GBX 61 ($0.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 159.35 ($2.03). The company has a market capitalization of £133.01 million, a PE ratio of 1,409.09 and a beta of 1.13.
About Knights Group
