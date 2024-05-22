Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Knights Group (LON:KGH)

Knights Group (LON:KGH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Knights Group Trading Down 0.6 %

KGH stock opened at GBX 155 ($1.97) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.37, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 128.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 118.89. Knights Group has a 52 week low of GBX 61 ($0.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 159.35 ($2.03). The company has a market capitalization of £133.01 million, a PE ratio of 1,409.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Knights Group alerts:

About Knights Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services comprising of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt advisory , dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.

Receive News & Ratings for Knights Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knights Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.