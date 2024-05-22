Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG)

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of Hilton Food Group stock opened at GBX 927 ($11.78) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 886.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 808.49. Hilton Food Group has a 12 month low of GBX 614 ($7.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 957 ($12.16). The stock has a market capitalization of £830.59 million, a P/E ratio of 2,317.50, a PEG ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In related news, insider Patricia Dimond sold 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 867 ($11.02), for a total value of £19,386.12 ($24,639.20). Insiders own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. It offers beef, pork, lamb, poultry, seafood, and vegan and vegetarian food, such as steak, roast, diced, mince, meatloaf, sausages, burgers, meatballs ribs, chops, bacon, gammon, schnitzel, pulled belly, rib rack, smoked loin, shanks, carcass, chicken kabab, chicken drumsticks, chicken tight, chicken wings, half chicken, duck leg, duck half, coated, salmon, white fish, shellfish, fish cakes, smoked salmon, strips, nuggets, pulled, and balls.

