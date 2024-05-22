Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for WizzFinancial (LON:FIN)

WizzFinancial (LON:FIN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of LON FIN opened at GBX 42 ($0.53) on Monday. WizzFinancial has a twelve month low of GBX 39.60 ($0.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 43 ($0.55). The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £294 million and a PE ratio of -7.78.

WizzFinancial operates as a platform for B2B payments and foreign exchange solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions, Consumer Foreign Exchange Solutions, and B2B & Payment Technology Solutions. The Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions segment offers cross-border payments services through digital and physical channels.

