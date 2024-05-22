Sidoti Csr Weighs in on HNI Co.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:HNI)

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HNI in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 21st. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for HNI’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for HNI’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HNI. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of HNI from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

NYSE:HNI opened at $45.32 on Wednesday. HNI has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.89 and its 200-day moving average is $42.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.87.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. HNI had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. HNI’s payout ratio is 94.81%.

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,796 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $82,616.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary A. Bell sold 2,898 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $124,990.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,772.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $82,616.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,172 shares of company stock worth $832,242. 3.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HNI. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in HNI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in HNI during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in HNI in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in HNI during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

