Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 22nd, 2024

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNYFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Price Performance

SBNY opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $3.95.

About Signature Bank



As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

