Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.10

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 556088 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

The company has a market cap of $716.66 million, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,106,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,949,000 after purchasing an additional 693,952 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,089,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after buying an additional 219,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 103.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 139,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 71,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

