Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) EVP Jennifer Lutz Sells 750 Shares

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total transaction of $128,355.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares in the company, valued at $861,347.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $172.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.33. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.08 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $530.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

SSD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSD. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

