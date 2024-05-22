Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV trimmed its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,862 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 69,440 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,956 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,509 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of SIRI opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.43. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $7.95.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.10 to $3.30 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.05 to $4.90 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.42.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

