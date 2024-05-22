Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 790.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8,000.0% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $92.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.35. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.22.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 51.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWKS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

