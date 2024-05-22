Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Cut to $220.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $246.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.24% from the stock’s current price.

SNOW has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $144.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Guggenheim upgraded Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Snowflake from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.69.

NYSE SNOW opened at $162.67 on Monday. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $138.40 and a 1-year high of $237.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.38. The company has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a PE ratio of -63.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $235,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,133.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $2,001,149.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 354,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,571,598.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $235,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,133.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,803,625 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Snowflake by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Snowflake by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

