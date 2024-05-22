Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Sidoti Csr Forecasts

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Sonim Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, May 16th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Soderstrom now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Sonim Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Sonim Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONM opened at $0.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.39. Sonim Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.65.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sonim Technologies stock. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. First Foundation Advisors owned 0.12% of Sonim Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP10, Sonim XP5plus, Sonim XP3plus, and Sonim XP Pro; Sonim mobile hotspot; industrial-grade accessories. It sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada; and sells wireless carrier channels through distribution channels in North America and Europe.

