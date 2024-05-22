SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. William Blair cut SoundThinking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on SoundThinking from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on SoundThinking from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $33,398.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 543,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,930,131.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,287 shares of company stock worth $68,807. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in SoundThinking by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 80,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 35,124 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SoundThinking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,898,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SoundThinking by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 13,490 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SoundThinking by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 667,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,948,000 after buying an additional 74,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SoundThinking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

SoundThinking stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.06. The stock has a market cap of $185.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.28 and a beta of 1.18. SoundThinking has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $27.75.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.48 million. SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SoundThinking will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

