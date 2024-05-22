Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Hits New 52-Week High at $127.34

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $127.34 and last traded at $127.10, with a volume of 155825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.35.

SCCO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC downgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 24.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.33%.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,759. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 600 shares of company stock valued at $63,430. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 7.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 80,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,668,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 378.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 166,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,322,000 after purchasing an additional 131,651 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Southern Copper by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 22,471 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Southern Copper by 8,523.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 172,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after acquiring an additional 170,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

