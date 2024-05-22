Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.86.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $94.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $65.27 and a 52-week high of $96.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.55.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $718.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.54 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 68.11% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 3.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 17,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

