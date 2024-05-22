Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Sets New 12-Month High at $79.36

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.36 and last traded at $79.00, with a volume of 40156 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.57.

SFM has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.88.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 12,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $904,328.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,768.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 12,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $904,328.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,768.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kim Coffin sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $99,216.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $412,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,567 shares of company stock valued at $13,722,524. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFM. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.6% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 19,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.7% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 194,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth about $736,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

