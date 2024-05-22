Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $2.57, but opened at $2.74. Standard BioTools shares last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 235,842 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,285,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,523,749 shares in the company, valued at $114,426,034.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 1,102,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,828,804 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on LAB. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Standard BioTools in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Standard BioTools in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price target for the company.

Standard BioTools Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $748.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.41.

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Standard BioTools had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 144.74%. The company had revenue of $28.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Standard BioTools Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Standard BioTools

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Standard BioTools during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Standard BioTools during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Standard BioTools during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Peak Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Standard BioTools during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Standard BioTools by 1,775,900.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 17,759 shares in the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

Recommended Stories

