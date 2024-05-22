Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 1,927.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,352 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.6 %

SWK stock opened at $88.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of -127.78, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.87 and a 1 year high of $104.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.02.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is -469.56%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

