Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives $3.16 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.16.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SFIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.40 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Stitch Fix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $2.30 on Friday. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.05.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.73 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 39.98% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Stitch Fix

In other news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 16,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $36,536.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 138,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,318.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stitch Fix

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,856,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,204,000 after purchasing an additional 231,975 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,994,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,021,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,218,000 after acquiring an additional 99,914 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,932,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

