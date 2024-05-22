Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 11,048 call options on the company. This is an increase of 106% compared to the typical volume of 5,370 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SILJ opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.68. The firm has a market cap of $976.43 million, a P/E ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $13.12.

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

