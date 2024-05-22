Stock Traders Buy High Volume of iQIYI Put Options (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 12,353 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 28% compared to the average volume of 9,678 put options.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iQIYI
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iQIYI during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 321.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 13,417 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. 52.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iQIYI Stock Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ IQ opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. iQIYI has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently commented on IQ. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of iQIYI in a report on Friday, May 17th. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.18.
iQIYI Company Profile
iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.
