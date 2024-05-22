Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 248,716 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 17% compared to the average volume of 212,913 call options.

Institutional Trading of AMC Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 817.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMC shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush decreased their price target on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.54.

AMC Entertainment Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.69. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $62.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.97.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

