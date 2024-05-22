Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Union Pacific Put Options (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 8,258 put options on the company. This is an increase of 69% compared to the average daily volume of 4,898 put options.

Union Pacific Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $234.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $190.71 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 10,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after buying an additional 28,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

