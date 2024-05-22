StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Price Performance

Shares of Neonode stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. Neonode has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $8.97. The firm has a market cap of $36.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 256.11% and a negative return on equity of 54.27%.

Neonode Company Profile

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Switzerland, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

