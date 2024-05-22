StockNews.com Downgrades Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

AGIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $33.88 on Tuesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $35.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.98 and its 200-day moving average is $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.20. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,199.26% and a negative return on equity of 41.41%. The business had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.47) earnings per share. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Goff sold 4,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $135,360.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,614.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James William Burns sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $86,049.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,251.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Goff sold 4,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $135,360.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,614.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,889 shares of company stock worth $445,716. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

