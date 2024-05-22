StockNews.com Downgrades SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to Hold

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.57.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SM

SM Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SM opened at $49.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 4.21. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $25.84 and a 1-year high of $53.26.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $608.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $804,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,495 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,808.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SM Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in SM Energy by 509.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in SM Energy by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in SM Energy by 665.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.