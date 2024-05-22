StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Liberty TripAdvisor Price Performance
Shares of LTRPA opened at $0.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Liberty TripAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95. The company has a market cap of $47.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01.
Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 17.66% and a positive return on equity of 49.17%. The company had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty TripAdvisor
Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audiences with travel partners in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty TripAdvisor
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- AutoZone Pulling Back Into the Buy Zone
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- How to Invest in NASDAQ: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Buy the Dip in Palo Alto Networks; Analysts Raise Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.