StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of LTRPA opened at $0.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Liberty TripAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95. The company has a market cap of $47.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 17.66% and a positive return on equity of 49.17%. The company had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Liberty TripAdvisor stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LTRPA Free Report ) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,146,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,785 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 4.11% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audiences with travel partners in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars.

