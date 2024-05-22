StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Price Performance

Rave Restaurant Group stock opened at $1.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08. The company has a market cap of $27.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.37. Rave Restaurant Group has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $2.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.18% of Rave Restaurant Group worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

Further Reading

